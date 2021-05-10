Young whale freed after becoming stranded in River Thames, UK

A young whale was freed after becoming stuck in the River Thames on May 9.

Footage from May 10 shows the marine mammal being freed after a joint operation by the London Fire Brigade, a Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) crew, and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

The officials had freed the whale and intended to transport it to a deeper part of the river but it managed to wriggle free and swim away.

According to reports, the whale has again been spotted swimming upstream in the Thames.

Clips from May 9 shows the whale being hosed down while it was trapped on boat rollers in Richmond Lock.