Stranded minke whale in River Thames put down

A young minke whale that became stranded in the River Thames has been put down.Crowds gathered at Teddington Lock in south-west London on Monday to catch a glimpse of the animal, thought to be between 10ft and 13ft long.But due to its “deteriorating condition” the decision was made to put the animal to sleep, said Julia Cable, national co-ordinator at the British Divers Marine Life Rescue service.