See stranded whale rescued in London's River Thames

A minke whale was rescued after it got stranded in London’s River Thames, hundreds of miles away from its natural habitat.
Officials lost sight of the creature overnight but it was later on spotted a few miles along the river.
A minke whale was rescued after it got stranded in London’s River Thames, hundreds of miles away from its natural habitat.
Officials lost sight of the creature overnight but it was later on spotted a few miles along the river.
A small whale has been spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames the day after it was initially rescued.
Rescuers have managed to free a small Minke whale which became stranded along the River Thames in Richmond, west London.