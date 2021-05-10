Skip to main content
Monday, May 10, 2021

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: SHW

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Sherwin-Williams is now the #146 analyst pick, moving up by 21 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Sherwin-Williams is showing a gain of 19.5%.

