Brown: Keir Starmer has mandate to change Labour Party

Former prime minister Gordon Brown insists Keir Starmer has the "mandate to change the Labour Party" and needs to be given the time, space and authority to do so.

He adds the leader will bring forward a new programme for Labour at the next general election.

Report by Alibhaiz.

