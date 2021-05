PM urges people to only hug 'if appropriate'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to use "care and common sense" and hug "only if appropriate" as Covid restrictions are eased further across England.

From 17 May, social contact restrictions will be eased, indoor hospitality and entertainment venues will reopen, and the number of people allowed at events - such as weddings - will increase.

Report by Alibhaiz.

