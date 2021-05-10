Woman exposes alleged cheater after noticing suspicious detail in photo

Serena Kerrigan, a dating expert and theself-proclaimed Queen of Confidence, is no strangerto tough conversations about relationships.She put the man she was dating onblast in a TikTok post, in which she howshe seemingly caught him cheating.“When the guy you’re dating sayshe misses you but then you click onthe Live Photo,” she wrote in the clip.A Live Photo is an iPhone feature that capturesa three-second clip rather than one still image.At first glance, the photo just looks like a cozyhotel bed with a toy propped up against the pillows.The Live Photo, however, shows theman was not alone at all.

There is also along-haired person laid down on the bed.“Looks like you have some company,”Kerrigan wrote in her caption.Commenters were shocked.

“He couldn’t wait 5seconds for the Live Photo to end?” one user said.“I would have lost it,” another wrote.“Oh I’d be in prison,” a third joked