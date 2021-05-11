10 People Who Were Wrongfully Executed

The law is not always fair and just.
For this list, we're looking at people put to death as a result of shoddy police work, false testimonies, and/or flawed forensic evidence.
The law is not always fair and just.
For this list, we're looking at people put to death as a result of shoddy police work, false testimonies, and/or flawed forensic evidence.
The law is not always fair and just.
For this list, we're looking at people put to death as a result of shoddy police work, false testimonies, and/or flawed forensic evidence.
Our countdown includes Claude Jones, Carlos DeLuna, George Stinney, and more.