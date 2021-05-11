Meet the one-legged kung fu master bringing his inspiring teachings to the public

This Vietnamese martial arts master uses the hard knocks from his own life to inspire his students and teach them to never give in.

Master Ta Anh Dung, 60, began learning combat sports when he was eight years old.

At the age of 21, while travelling at sea, he was knocked off a boat by waves and was so badly injured that doctors were forced to amputate his left leg.

Anh Dung refused to let the injury get in the way of his sport and enrolled again in a martial arts class.

"Many of my friends asked me what I thought I could do with one leg," Anh Dung recalls.

"I didn't care what they said because I practice martial arts for me," he adds.

His self-belief paid off.

Anh Dung now has the highest ranking by the World Federation of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts - recognition of his tireless efforts to learn and teach his sport over decades.

Footage filmed today (May 11) in Ho Chi Minh city shows the remarkably youthful Anh Dung moving and flowing with incredible agility while demonstrating difficult techniques to a foreign student.

"My point is not to surrender, because I control it, it doesn't control me," he concludes.