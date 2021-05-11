Shocking helicopter crash in southern China leaves crew of 4 dead

This is the shocking moment a helicopter crashed into Dali Lake, southern China, killing the crew of four.

This is the shocking moment a helicopter crashed into Dali Lake, southern China, killing the crew of four.

According to the local authorities, on May 10 at 10 am local time, a helicopter carrying four firefighters began to swirl in the air.

It then burst into flames before crashing into Dali Lake when it was loading water to put out a forest fire nearby.

Sixteen rescue ships and more than 490 professional emergency rescue personnel had been deployed to the scene for search and rescue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It has been reported that on May 9, a forest fire broke out in Dashabashan.

The fire was mostly put out at 6:40 pm on May 10 after all-out efforts.

The video was filmed on May 10 and provided by local media.