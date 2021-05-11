At Least 28 Killed in Deadly Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

At least 26 Palestinians and two Israelis have been killed.

Among the dead are nine Palestinian children.

Rocket fire and airstrikes continue to escalate with no clear end to the violence in sight.

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the "conflict may continue for some time.".

5,000 reservists have been called into active duty by the Israeli military.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene and end "the Israeli aggression against our people.".

Rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza were answered by Israeli airstrikes.

The violence comes during the waning days of Ramadan, instigated by ancient tensions and recent Israeli efforts to evict Palestinians from homes to be claimed by Israelis