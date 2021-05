PM and Starmer debate Queen's Speech

During a debate in the House of Commons, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of a Queen's Speech that "merely papers over the cracks".

The prime minister assured MPs that his government will "unite and level up" across the union, to help the UK "bounce forward".

Report by Thomasl.

