Trapped barn owl waits patiently as string is removed from around its wing

Footage from March 31 shows Emotions of Africa carefully removed a thin string from the bird's wing as it laid down.

A barn owl patiently waited as a piece of string was removed from its wing.

They told Newsflare: "It was early morning in the Kruger National Park when we arrived for work at one of the private camps where renovations were to be done.

"As me and my workers came to the front living area of the camp, we were surprised to find a barn owl sitting on one of the tables, just staring at us.

"I realised the very last primary feather at the end of the owl’s wing somehow got entangled with a piece of the thin building string we used to lay out the renovations project in and around the building.

"It looked like the owl was luckily not stuck for long and I could not see any damage on the wing.

Approaching any bird of prey while stuck or in a threatened position can be dangerous and to be treated carefully and with respect.

"At first the owl was naturally in defence mode but luckily not seriously aggressive.

While I slowly attempted to untangle its wing, the barn owl amazingly became very relaxed.

The owl went to lie down on its back with both wings spread open, looking very comfortable with the help it received.

"Every now and then the owl would lift his head and shake it from side to side, looking like it is saying ‘no’ to the whole situation.

Patiently I made progress with untangling the string from the wing, getting it almost totally loose.

"The entanglement clearly became loose enough and before I could manage to neatly cut the last piece of string, the owl gave one quick pull and managed to come loose surprisingly easy, leaving all the string behind in my hand.

That was such a relief to see and I was just grateful that we could help set the owl free early enough in the day."