Prime Minister mocks Angela Rayner over new shadow cabinet titles

Boris Johnson has lampooned Sir Keir Starmer over his bungled reshuffle and joked his deputy will be “hungrier” for more power.Angela Rayner was given greater authority within the shadow cabinet following intense criticism of Labour leader Sir Keir’s initial move to strip her of key roles as party chairwoman and campaign co-ordinator following the elections.
