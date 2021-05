Starmer ignores questions over shadow cabinet reshuffle

Sir Keir Starmer has ignored questions over whether his recent reshuffling of the shadow cabinet is a new start for Labour.

Angela Rayner has been moved from party chair, whilst Rachel Reeves has been promoted to shadow chancellor, replacing Anneliese Dodds who steps into Ms Rayner's former position.

Report by Thomasl.

