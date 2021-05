Keir Starmer is right person to lead party, says Labour MP

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green insists Keir Starmer is the right person to lead the Labour Party adding voters could see him as a future prime minister.

On his Shadow Cabinet reshuffle, she says it's important Mr Starmer has the "top team doing the jobs he wants them doing".

Report by Alibhaiz.

