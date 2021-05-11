Ballymurphy families celebrate inquest findings

Ten people killed in west Belfast 50 years ago in disputed shootings involving British soldiers were “entirely innocent”, a coroner has ruled.The British Army has been found to be responsible for nine of the 10 deaths in August 1971, which included a mother-of-eight and a Catholic priest.Presiding Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan said there was not enough evidence for her to determine where the shot that killed the 10th victim, John McKerr, came from, but branded it “shocking” that there was no adequate investigation of the killing afterwards.