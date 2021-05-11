It's a boat? It's a plane? No, it's a 'seaglider.' And it goes fast...really fast

Boston-based REGENT says it’s planning to build the first all-electric “seaglider,” a ground-effect vehicle with top speeds of 180 mph.
The company hopes it will change the future of transportation over water.
Boston-based REGENT says it’s planning to build the first all-electric “seaglider,” a ground-effect vehicle with top speeds of 180 mph.
The company hopes it will change the future of transportation over water.
Discussing the demise of the Beatles, primal scream therapy, and those iconic sessions...
*Klaus Voormann* was there at..