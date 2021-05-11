It's a boat? It's a plane? No, it's a 'seaglider.' And it goes fast...really fast
Boston-based REGENT says it’s planning to build the first all-electric “seaglider,” a ground-effect vehicle with top speeds of 180 mph.

The company hopes it will change the future of transportation over water.