Lupin Part 2

Lupin Season 2 - New Trailer HD - Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.

Directed by Pablo Larrain starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, Ron Cephas Jones release date June 4, 2021 (on Apple TV Plus) Lupin Part 2