NCIS S18E15 Blown Away

NCIS 18x15 "Blown Away" Season 18 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - When members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team (REACT) are killed during an explosion, NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), the lone surviving member, helps crack the case using high tech body armor, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 18th on CBS.

Pam Dawber returns as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.