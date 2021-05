Nearly one thousand pro-Palestinian protesters marched in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 11 outside of Senator Amy Klobuchar's office demanding that the U.S.

Nearly one thousand pro-Palestinian protesters marched in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 11 outside of Senator Amy Klobuchar's office demanding that the U.S. stop funding Israel's occupation of Palestine.

The demonstration follows recent protests in Jerusalem against the eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.