Incarcerated People At CA Prisons Vaccinated At Higher Rate Than Staff

The vaccine rollout has been underway for months in prisons across the U.S. Now incarcerated people across California prisons are getting vaccinated than the staff.

CBSN Bay Area's Michelle Griego spoke with Yukari Kane, co-founder of the Prison Journalism Project, and Jesse Vasquez, former editor-in-chief of San Quentin News, about how the rollout is going.