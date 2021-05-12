I Was 287lbs After My Family Died - Look At Me Now | BRAND NEW ME

RENATTA Keith, from Huntsville, Alabama, tragically lost her mum, dad and brother all within the space of four years.

In order to deal with this chain of heartbreaking events, she turned to food.

Renatta told Truly: "I started using food to comfort myself and to cope." She developed a very unhealthy lifestyle, filled with soda, junk food and drive-thru takeaways.

This started to take a toll on Renatta's body and at her heaviest she found herself tipping the scales at 287lbs.

She knew things were spiraling out of control: "When I looked in the mirror, I saw someone who was just really broken and lost." Renatta then had her lightbulb moment when a doctor told her about the need for spinal surgery and gave her a stark warning... If she didn't start to lose weight, there would be more surgeries on the horizon.

Renatta said: "I knew that if I didn't change my mentality, that the physical didn't stand a chance." With this in mind, Renatta found help and support in the form of her trainer Brandon.

Working together, Renatta lost an incredible 150lbs.

Renatta and Brandon's relationship isn't just trainer & client - they have become friends for life.

She keeps the image of her surgery scar close to remind her of the journey she's been on and to show just how far she's come.

Renatta added: "I'm proud of myself and I'm sure my parents are too." https://www.instagram.com/renatta_rising/