Addicted To Take-Outs - Now I'm 100lbs Down | BRAND NEW ME

A WOMAN from Pennsylvania has transformed her body after losing over 100lbs through healthy eating and exercise.

Rachelle Diaz confesses that she would often eat fast food such as McDonald’s and Chinese takeout every day.

However once she hit her heaviest weight of 267lbs, she decided to challenge herself to get in shape and has since lost over 100lbs.

She told Truly: “I’ve been big my whole life, since I was a little girl I was chunky.

My whole family didn’t think I was going to stick to [a diet].

When I started, it was like The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” Despite being a confident person both before and after her weight loss journey, Rachelle has “fallen in love” with the new version of herself and loves to flaunt her results.

She added: “I’ve always carried myself with such confidence.

I wanted to see how I would look as a different version of myself.

When I kept going and I saw myself at each level, I fell in love with it.

