India's fuel demand fell by 9.4% in April | Fuel price continues to rise | Oneindia News

Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shows that India's fuel demand fell by 9.4% to 17.01 million tonnes last month.

Yet fuel prices were hiked all over different states in the country.

#Fueldemand #Coronasecondwave #Firstwave #Fuelpricehike