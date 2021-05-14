Dr Fauci said this on increasing gap between Covishield doses | Oneindia News

Imported coronavirus disease vaccine produced by Russia, Sputnik V, will cost ₹995.40 per dose in India and the price of vaccines produced in the country may be lower; White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said it is reasonable to increase gap between 2 vaccine doses in order to vaccinate as many people as possible; Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh (47) died Friday after contracting Covid in the last week of April.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#SputnikV #JarnailSingh #DrFauci