Smoke billows following early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City

Lames and smoke billow following early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City.
Palestinian militants and the Israeli army exchanged a barrage of deadly fire in the early hours as intense fighting continued overnight.
Lames and smoke billow following early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City.
Palestinian militants and the Israeli army exchanged a barrage of deadly fire in the early hours as intense fighting continued overnight.
lames and smoke billow following early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City. Palestinian militants and the Israeli army exchanged a..