Photographer Captures Spectacular Footage Of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall Eruption

This incredible footage shows the eruption of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Captured by nature photographer and photography guide Erez Marom, the drone footage encapsulates the natural phenomenon’s beauty and destructive power.

Marom spent two weeks documenting Fagradalsfjall's eruption witnessing it evolve from 1 fissure to a whopping 8 at its climax.

Bubbling hot lava can be seen flowing out of the volcano which at one point Marom says "spewed up more than 180 degrees around me".

The volcano first erupted on 19 March and has since attracted numerous awe-struck spectators.