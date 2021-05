Footage shows rockets streaking across the sky over Be'er Sheva, Israel, on May 11.

Hundreds of missiles were fired from Palestine towards Israel forcing residents to rush to safe houses and shelters.

The Iron Dome defence system intercepted several missiles, with only three reportedly hitting their targets.

Israel responded by launching rockets at the Gaza Strip.