Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 14, 2021

Top 10 Times Castlevania Characters Went Beast Mode

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:29s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Times Castlevania Characters Went Beast Mode
Top 10 Times Castlevania Characters Went Beast Mode
Every time "Castlevania" characters went beast mode, there was blood.

Every time "Castlevania" characters went beast mode, there was blood.

Our countdown includes Trevor vs Alucard, Isaac vs Legion, Dracula declares war, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage