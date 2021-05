'If You Give a Child a Book' Campaign visits 3 Colorado Springs elementary schools

ITS AMAZING...ITS GOOD CAUSE TBEYGOT EVERY BOOK I WANT RIGHTTHEREEXCITING STUFF..AND WE'RE HAPPY TO BE APART OFTHE GIVE A CHILD A BOOKCAMPAIGN THAT ALLOWS THESE KIDSTO CHOOSE THE BOOKS THATINTEREST THEM...AND HOPEFULLY SPARK A LOVE FORREADING THAT WILL LAST A LIFETIME...AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST OUR THIRDSCHOOL THATS RECEIVING BOOKS ISWILL ROGERS ELEMENTARY WHEREAROUND 3-HUNDRED STUDENTS GOT TOPICK FOUR OR FIVE BOOKS EACH TOCALL THEIR OWN BOTH THE KIDDOSAND THE STAFF SAY THIS MEANS ALOT.AT LEAST ONE KID SAYS TO ME:MISS STILLMAN, WOULDN'T IT BEGREAT IF EVERY KID COULD HAVE ABOOK?

AND I SAY: YES, WOULDN'TTHAT BE AMAZING.WELL, THIS YEAR EVERY KID GETSFIVE BOOKS.IT'S MIND BLOWINGLY FABULOUS!JUST TO SEE THE SMILES ON ALLTHOSE STUDENTS FACES WHEN THEYGET THOSE BOOKS IS SO REWARDING.AND THANKS TO THE 'AFCEA' ROCKYMOUNTAIN CHAPTER FOR DONATINGOVER 21-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO OURBOOK GIVE AWAY.ITS A LOCAL NON PROFIT THATFOCUSES MOST OF ITS OUTREACH ONEDUCATION FROM KINDERGARTENTHROUGH COLLEGE.AND WE BELIEVE ITS SO IMPORTANTTO GET BOOKS INTO CHILDRENSHANDS AS EARLY AS POSSIBLEBECAUSE STATISTICS SHOW STUDENTSWHO READ BY THIRD GRADE ARE MORELIKELY TO SUCCEED-- AND SADLYONE IN SIX STUDENTS NOT READINGBY THEN DON'T GRADUATE.AND READING AT HOME CAN ALSOHELP IMPROVE THEIR TEST SCORES.SO WE SINCERELY HOPE OUR GIVE ACHILD A BOOK CAMPAIGN WILL MAKEA DIFFERENCE IN THE LIVES OFSOME OF OUR LOCAL STUDENTS ANDHELP THEM SUCCEED IN SCHOOL ANDBEYOND.ALASYN?