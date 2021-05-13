Palestinian supporters protest in Jordan amid rocket strikes with Israel

Footage shows Palestinian supporters gathering in Jordan on Wednesday (May 12) as the conflict with Israel escalates.

Footage shows Palestinian supporters gathering in Jordan on Wednesday (May 12) as the conflict with Israel escalates.

Israel said it had killed Hamas officials in Gaza, and was also targeting missile launching sites.

Hamas confirmed a senior commander and ‘other leaders’ had died.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that their strikes on Gaza were the largest since the conflict in 2014.