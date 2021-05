Scared tourists watched from their apartment window as Hamas rockets flew across the night sky towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday (May 13).

Scared tourists watched from their apartment window as Hamas rockets flew across the night sky towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday (May 13).

"We were scared," said Katia, a tourist from Russia who filmed the rockets attack from her apartment window.

"I have been in Israel for 10 days.

This is the first shelling that I've seen and heard in my life," she added.