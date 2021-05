Kevin McCarthy's epic flip-flop on Liz Cheney

Republicans ousted Wyoming Rep.

Liz Cheney for being critical of former President Trump’s role in the Capitol riot – but weren’t many of them doing the same thing back in January?

In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why many Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have flip-flopped and left Cheney on an island.