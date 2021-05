Sonu Sood hails blind AP woman as 'a true hero'| Donates 5 months' pension Rs.15000| Oneindia News

Actor Sonu Sood has been a messiah for many Indians in India's Coronavirus Pandemic.

He has reached out to a maximum number of people through the Sood foundation which is run by him.

Applauding one such person who recently made a kind contribution to the actor’s foundation, Sonu Sood called this girl from Andhra Pradesh, ‘the richest Indian.’ #SonuSood #RichestIndian #BodduNagaLakshmi