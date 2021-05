Zack Snyder Breaks Down His Career, from 'Watchmen' to 'Justice League'

Director Zack Snyder breaks down his illustrious career, including the music video for Lizzy Borden's "Love is a Crime," 'Dawn of the Dead,' '300,' 'Watchmen,' 'Sucker Punch,' 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and 'Army of the Dead.'