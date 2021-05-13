Rihanna, Gal Gadot Face Backlash Over Comments About Israel-Palestine Conflict

The stars took to social media as the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine reached a breaking point.

Following Israel’s decision to evict four Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in place of Israeli settlers.

Gadot, who served in the Israeli army, tweeted, “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation,” which many slammed as propaganda.

Rihanna posted on Instagram saying, “We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists.”.

The popstar faced criticism for her post, which many perceived as a neutral stance.

The ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas has led the United Nations to warn of the possibility of an "all out war."