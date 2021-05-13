Florida Governor to Pardon Anyone Charged for Defying COVID-19 Safety Recommendations

Floridians with “outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing” will soon be pardoned by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Republican senator made the announcement while appearing on Fox News on Wednesday.

He was speaking with Mike and Jillian Carnevale, a couple facing 120 days in jail for repeatedly allowing their gym patrons to forgo masks.

.

DeSantis said that allowing officials to give penalties to people for defying COVID-19 safety recommendations was a “total overreach.” .

It’s a total overreach … These things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive, Ron DeSantis, via 'New York Post'.

He went on to say that their potential jail time was particularly absurd, as “it’s not even right to be wearing masks when you’re exercising.”.

The World Health Organization advises against it!

It’s not healthy to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction … I think they’ve been treated poorly, but fortunately they’ve got a governor that cares, Ron DeSantis, via 'New York Post'