$1 Million Lottery for Vaccinated Ohioans Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine

The Republican governor announced that the state will hold a Wednesday lottery for the next five weeks.

With a $1 million giveaway for adult Ohioans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Random drawings for Ohioans under the age of 18 will provide five full-ride scholarships to an Ohio public university.

Ohio's COVID-19 mandates are set to expire in three weeks.

DeWine referred to COVID-19 vaccines as "tested and proven weapon[s]" in the effort to curb the virus.

Nearly 36 percent of Ohioans have been fully vaccinated, with 42 percent having received at least a single dose.

The weekly number of vaccinations in Ohio dropped from over 80,000 during April to 16,500 the week of May 2