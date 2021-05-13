How Michiganders are feeling about the Ohio governor's 'crazy' vaccine incentives

A new plan from Ohio Republican Gov.
Mike Dewine is being met with praise and criticism.
For adults, it’s a shot at a million bucks and for teens a full-ride, four-year university scholarship.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made many newsworthy statements in his long political career, but perhaps none..
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering..