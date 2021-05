Ewan McGregor Responds To 'Halston' Family's Criticism Of Netflix Series

Ewan McGregor and director Daniel Minahan are responding to the family of late fashion designer Halston, who say they do not approve of the new Netflix series "Halston".

Plus, McGregor says he met with Liza Minelli before taking on the role, while Minahan defends his decision to cast the straight actor as the gay designer.