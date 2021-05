Man Utd fans protest again before Liverpool match

Manchester United fans have gathered outside Old Trafford ahead of the club’s Premier League match against Liverpool, a week and a half after the fixture had to be postponed because of protests.

Supporters are once more protesting against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Report by Jonesia.

