CDC Says Fully-Vaccinated People Don’t Need Masks in Most Indoor and Outdoor Settings

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued the updated public guidance on May 13.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNBC.

Fully-vaccinated people must continue to wear masks in health care environments, in businesses that require masks... ... and while traveling via public transportation, including air travel.

If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via CNBC.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made similar remarks.

Pulling back restrictions on indoor masks is an important step in the right direction, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senior White House Advisor, via 'The New York Times'.

You can’t inhibit people from doing the things they want to do, which is one of the reasons they wanted to get vaccinated in the first place, because other people are not getting vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senior White House Advisor, via 'The New York Times'.

Dr. Walensky stated that mask guidance remains fluid in keeping with the conditions of the pandemic