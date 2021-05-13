Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Associate, Joel Greenberg, Expected To Plead Guilty, Cooperate With Prosecutors

Greenberg will appear Monday in federal court in Orlando for a change of plea hearing, according to court documents.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/33HjssI
Greenberg will appear Monday in federal court in Orlando for a change of plea hearing, according to court documents.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/33HjssI
Joel Greenberg, the ex-Florida tax collector with close ties to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is planning to plead guilty on Monday in a..
Joel Greenberg, who is facing sex trafficking charges, has been cooperating with the Justice Department since last year.