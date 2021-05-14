Gaetz associate to cooperate with prosecutors

A former Florida official central to the federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz committed sex trafficking of a minor will cooperate with investigators as part of a plea agreement, a court document submitted by prosecutors showed.

Court documents showed Joel Greenberg - a close associate of Congressman Gaetz - is expected to plead guilty to crimes including sex-trafficking a minor and spending more than $70,000 to pay for sex with the minor and others, who were 18 or older.

The plea deal marks a turning point in the sprawling federal investigation, which has ensnared Gaetz, one of former President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders in Congress.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether Gaetz had sex with the same 17-year-old Greenberg was accused of trafficking, according to reports and a law enforcement source who spoke with Reuters.

The 39-year-old congressman has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

A Gaetz spokesman said on Friday.

Quote "Congressman Gaetz doesn’t seem to be named nor referenced in Mr. Greenberg's plea," adding Gaetz 'has never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex."