Skater Girl Movie

Skater Girl Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a teen in rural India discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding, she faces a rough road as she follows her dream to compete.

Directed by Manjari Makijany starring Rachel Sanchita, Amrit Maghera, Jonathan Readwin, Waheeda Rehman, Shafin Patel, Anurag Arora release date June 11, 2021 (on Netflix)