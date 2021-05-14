Las Vegas Academy teacher arrested for sexual contact with a student

A 37-year-old Clark County School District teacher has been arrested for sexual contact with a student.
The CCSD Police Department says it obtained a warrant for Lawrence Artl on May 12.
Police are reaching out to the public to help find possible victims of an accused sexual predator who was arrested in early March.