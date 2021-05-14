'American Idol' Contestant Exits Over Controversial Video | THR News

Top five finalist Caleb Kennedy is leaving the ABC reality competition after a video emerges involving a KKK-style hood.
The singer's mother says the image is being taken out of context.
