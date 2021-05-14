Manchester United fans protest features flares, angst, and arrests

Skip to main content
Friday, May 14, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 05:59s 0 shares 2 views
A large number of Manchester United fans gathered outside the Old Trafford football stadium prior to the team's 4-2 loss versus Liverpool to protest the Glazer family’s ownership of the club on Thursday, May 13.

The demonstration featured flares, angst, and arrests.

