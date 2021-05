IYC President BV Srinivas questioned over illegal distribution of Covid medicines | Oneindia News

BV Srinivas was a cricketer who turned into a politician.

He is the Indian Youth Congress leader who has been at the forefront of responding to many Covid-related SOS calls through his Twitter account.

Today, Delhi Police questioned him based on allegations of illegal distribution of medicines.

